<p>Hubballi: Opining that a Cabinet reshuffle has taken place as the government is nearing three years, Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> on Monday stated that senior and experienced MLAs who are not in the Cabinet should also get a chance.</p><p>"There is an expectation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cabinet-reshuffle">Cabinet reshuffle</a>, but the party's high command and the chief minister will make a decision. Those who lose the ministerial berth should not feel it as an insult. All should be broadminded. There are several MLAs who have not yet got the opportunity," he said.</p><p>We are all loyal workers of the party, and we obey the high command's decision, he noted.</p>.Karnataka MLAs meet Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi, urge Congress high command to reshuffle Cabinet.<p>Regarding the matter of power sharing, Dinesh said the ball is in the court of the high command, and nobody interferes in that. There is no confusion and it does not affect the functioning style of the government. We are all working together. Everybody including MLAs, ministers, DCM and CM will accept what the high command says, Dinesh said.</p><p><strong>On recruitment</strong></p><p>Dinesh also said, approval is given to recruit 225 doctors and 1,300 other staff, and recruitment would be made adapting the internal reservation formula. </p><p>To treat heat stroke patients, three beds each are reserved in community health centres, five beds each in taluk hospitals, and 10 beds in district hospitals. So far, no death due to heat stroke is confirmed. Doctors are being trained in superspeciality services to reduce referrals to private hospitals, he said, adding that evidences are being collected as part of the investigation into alleged irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>