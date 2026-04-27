Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dinesh Gundu Rao backs Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle, seeks place for senior MLAs

We are all loyal workers of the party, and we obey the high command's decision, the minister noted.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 12:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDinesh Gundu RaoCabinet Reshuffle

Follow us on :

Follow Us