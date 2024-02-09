Dinesh Gundu Rao junks allegations of '40% commission' against Karnataka's Congress government

Mangaluru: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who is also Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said that the state government is working with commitment and honesty.

In reply to a query on contractors association’s Kempanna levelling charges of "40 per cent commission" corruption against the Congress government, Rao said “Kempanna should inform CM if the charges are true. He should reveal clearly where the corruption is taking place. If there was corruption in my department, I would initiate a probe. Last time also he had levelled several allegations and the state government had initiated a probe into the allegations made by Kempanna during the previous BJP government’s tenure. We will not tolerate corruption. If there is any evidence, then let it be investigated," he said.

To a query about traditional cock fights in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said that he did not receive any complaint on cock fights. “None have brought it to my notice. Cock fights are organised for fun as well as for gambling. We need to accept cock fighting as a traditional game of the region. When it is used for gambling, actions are being taken.”

'Tax money of Hindus post'

To a controversial post by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja on “tax money of Hindus should be given to Hindus,” the Minister said the intention of Harish Poonja’s post was not the injustice to the state. “He should accept if there was truth in our stand on injustice to the state. It is not right to make a stubborn statement without accepting the truth. The BJP MLAs are not speaking on the grant received from the centre. The state has failed to get its due share and the amount has reduced over the years. They (BJP) are doing unjust work in the name of religion. Chief Minister, Opposition leaders are getting arrested in the country. The investigation agencies are losing their autonomy and the democratic values are declining in the country,” said the Minister.

In the backdrop of alleged spotting of Naxals in Udupi, the police are alert in Dakshina Kannada as well. “The government will not tolerate anyone taking law into their own hands. The police are capable of handling Naxal issues. The police will also act against moral policing. Moral policing will harm the image of Dakshina Kannada,” he said and added that moral policing is a conspiracy of RSS and Bajrang Dal.

Rao also added that leaders like Ananth Kumar Hegde, C T Ravi, Sunil Kumar, Nalin Kumar are taking mileage from hate and are engaged in raking emotional issues. The minister said that they do not speak on development and investment and that people should understand whether such politics is helpful.