Dinesh Gundu Rao stresses need for stringent law to check female foeticide

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is need for a review on whether amendments should be made in the law to prevent female foeticide.

Stressing on the need for a stringent law to check female foeticide, the minister told mediapersons in Mangaluru that possibilities of bringing in amendments to law will be explored.

All measures will be taken to check female foeticide in the state while referring to a case reported in Mandya.

There is a need to monitor scanning centres and find out those involved in the female foeticide racket. Police and health department should work in coordination to bring out the truth, he stressed.

On the death of Dr Sathish, whose name is being linked to female foeticide case, the minister said the exact reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

“We have no specific information on whether he was involved in the case. I had visited many places and collected information. Let the police and CID conduct a thorough investigation," he added.

Defunct dialysis units soon

Rao clarified that the confusion regarding the defunct dialysis machines in the state had prevailed even before he had assumed charge as minister.

"Tender process for the maintenance of dialysis machines in four divisions of Karnataka is in progress and machines need to be maintained either by the existing agency or by the newly appointed agency. If it does not work then government will take decisions on maintaining on its own," he said.

He said the previous government had handed over the maintenance of dialysis machines to two agencies. While one agency discontinued the service and the services of another agency is not satisfactory.

They were not paying salaries and crediting ESI, PF amount in the name of employees properly. Now, the state government is taking steps to pay their ESI and PF. Steps are also being taken to blacklist the agency, he added.

He said, "We have concern towards the staff employed at dialysis units. We will ensure that they will not face any problem."

The staff should withdraw the protest and return back to work. The government has taken measures to ensure that dialysis service is provided to the patients. The hospital staff have been asked to maintain dialysis, he said.