Dinesh Gundu Rao’s personal secretary files complaint against MLA’s PA

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s personal secretary K A Hidayat Ulla has filed a police complaint, accusing Prakash B, personal assistant of Bilagi Congress MLA J T Patil, of blackmailing him over transfers and issuing NOCs to colleges.
Hidayat Ulla alleged that Prakash was “forcing” him to pass orders with respect to officials who were not from the Bilagi constituency and seeking NOCs for colleges.
He also stated Prakash sent a purported message on WhatsApp, claiming that Patil had submitted a written complaint against him to the Speaker. Prakash also allegedly blackmailed him, saying he would face consequences if he failed to effect the transfers as suggested.
Hidayat Ulla also mentioned that Prakash visited his office in his absence; hurled abuses about him in front of people and threatened to defame him in the media. Police have launched a probe after registering an non-cognisable report.