Dinesh seeks report into allegations of delayed treatment to ICU patient

District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday sought a report into allegations of delay in providing critical care to a patient admitted to the ICU ward at district Wenlock Hospital.
Sources at the hospital confirmed that the hospital's District Surgeon Dr Jacintha D'Souza had submitted reports denying the allegation to the minister's office on Tuesday evening.
A post uploaded on X accused Wenlock Hospital of not providing critical care to the 48-year-old patient from Mulki who was admitted to the ICU ward on Monday night.
"Never seen such a worse hospital in my life. The person is in the ICU since yesterday night and the doctor has not visited so far. Nurses treat the patients and their families as shit, not a single nurse was present in the so called ICU. Everyone treats these poor patients as some charity case...No wonder mortality rate at Wenlock hospital is so high (sic)," the post on X declared.
Responding to the post, Rao, who is also the Health Minister, sought a report from the Hospital. According to sources, Dr Jacintha D'Souza in the report to the minister had denied the allegations and said that as many as three doctors had examined the male patient.
"The patient who was in an intoxicated state had sustained serious facial and head injuries after a fall. As a CT scan had revealed a blood clot in the skull, the patient in the ICU ward was referred to a Neuro Surgeon. After observation, Neuro neurosurgeon decided on conservative management to remove the blood clot," sources said.
Due to the presence of black eyes, an ophthalmologist examined the patient and prescribed medicines to reduce the swelling, they said and added that the tests conducted also revealed abnormalities in the liver.
The inflammation of the liver and few platelets reveals that the patient is a chronic alcoholic, they said.
"During his recent visit to Wenlock Hospital, the minister had appealed to KMC to give a facelift to the dilapidated old surgery block and fill up vacant posts of nurses in the hospital. All these problems will be solved if the ICU is shifted to a new surgery block," sources said.
On the mortality rate at the hospital being high, sources pointed out that patients in terminal stages with bleak chances of survival are being referred from Shivamogga, Kodagu.