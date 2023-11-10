Direct private buses to have public address system: Karnataka HC to govt

“The private operators would certainly adopt a fair and reasonable approach. Accordingly, we expect a positive step from the state government so that on its own it may issue necessary circulars to all these private operators to provide such facilities, including making them condition precedent for those operators who are plying buses on the specified routes,” the bench said. The court has asked the state government to submit before it the steps taken by way of an additional affidavit on the next date of hearing.