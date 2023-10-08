Directed action against owner of firecracker shop where 14 people died: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he had asked the police to initiate action against the owner of the firecracker shop in Attibele near Anekal in Bengaluru district, where 14 people died in accidental fire.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru near his house in Sharadadevinagar.

Siddaramaiah said that he is yet to get the exact details about the incident and that he would be visiting the accident spot today (Sunday).