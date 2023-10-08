Home
Directed action against owner of firecracker shop where 14 people died: CM Siddaramaiah

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru near his house in Sharadadevinagar.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he had asked the police to initiate action against the owner of the firecracker shop in Attibele near Anekal in Bengaluru district, where 14 people died in accidental fire.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru near his house in Sharadadevinagar.

Siddaramaiah said that he is yet to get the exact details about the incident and that he would be visiting the accident spot today (Sunday).

In the meantime, they are also checking if the shop owner had taken a licence and if all safety precautionary measures were in place, he said.

Further actions and measures would be taken after his visit, he added.

(Published 08 October 2023, 06:31 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

