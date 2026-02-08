<p>Bengaluru: Prem, director of hit films like ‘Jogi’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has accused producer R S Srinivas of defaming him and using derogatory language against him.</p>.<p>He has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in this regard. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The complaint copy accessed by DH reads: "In 2004, producer Srinivas approached me to direct a film by giving an amount advance of Rs 9 lakh (Rs 5 lakh in cash and rest in cheque). After this, I set up an office for him, formed a team and started working on the pre-production of the film. However, when I contacted him again, I did not receive any response. He wasted my time and that of my team".</p>.Karnataka removes land conversion requirement in GBA.<p class="bodytext">Prem said the producer did not pay for any of the expenses and he (Prem) had spent close to Rs 20 lakh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When Srinivas contacted him about a year later, asking for his money back, Prem said he gave back Rs 5 lakh believing that the producer was in a financial distress. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Prem said at a press meet for the film ‘Cottonpete' last week, produced by Srinivas, the latter lashed out at the director (Prem), alleging he had taken money from him with the promise of directing a movie. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"At the press meet, Srinivas used abusive language which hurt my wife and my mother. I request the film chamber to take action," the complaint reads. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On the occasion, Srinivas allegedly insulted and used derogatory language against other producers. </p>