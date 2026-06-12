Discontent brews among Congress MLAs in Karnataka's Belagavi who missed Cabinet berths

<p>Belagavi: Discontent is brewing among several Congress MLAs in the district who were hoping to secure a place in Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s Cabinet. While the district has retained representation through Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, other aspirants may have to wait until the next Cabinet expansion.</p>.<p>Belagavi district has two Lok Sabha constituencies- Belgaum and Chikkodi- while the Kittur and Khanapur Assembly segments fall under the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Jarkiholi, who represents the Yamakanamaradi Assembly constituency under the Chikkodi Lok Sabha segment, is currently the district’s lone representative in the Cabinet.</p>.Belgavi City Corporation: Savita Kamble elected as mayor, Anand Chavan as Deputy Mayor.<p>The Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, however, remains without Cabinet representation despite the Congress having 11 MLAs in the district out of a total of 18 Assembly seats.</p>.<p>During the Siddaramaiah-led government, the district enjoyed two Cabinet berths through Satish Jarkiholi and former Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.</p>.<p>Several other MLAs who had lobbied for ministerial positions were left out and had been awaiting a Cabinet expansion to fill the vacant positions.</p>.<p><strong>Renewed efforts</strong></p>.<p>Following the change in leadership, aspirants renewed their efforts, making visits to New Delhi and meeting party leaders in a bid to secure a berth in the new Cabinet. However, when the first list of ministers was announced, Jarkiholi was the only MLA from the district to find a place, leaving the other hopefuls disappointed.</p>.<p>Among the prominent aspirants is Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan, a Lingayat leader who served as Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Sources said Siddaramaiah has been pushing for Pattan’s inclusion in the Cabinet and has raised the matter with AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.</p>.<p>Former ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and Laxman Savadi are also among those seeking Cabinet berths, particularly from the Lingayat quota. Hebbalkar is said to have discussed the issue with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, while Savadi has independently approached the party high command to press his claim. The names of MLAs Mahantesh Koujalgi and Ganesh Hukkeri are also doing the rounds among the aspirants. Koujalgi, who was reportedly unhappy over being overlooked for a ministerial position in the Siddaramaiah government, is yet to assume charge as chairman of the Karnataka State Financial Corporation.</p>.<p>With a Cabinet expansion expected in the coming months, aspirants from the district continue to lobby for representation, hoping Belagavi will secure a greater share in the state government.</p>