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Homeindiakarnataka

Discontent brews among Congress MLAs in Karnataka's Belagavi who missed Cabinet berths

During the Siddaramaiah-led government, the district enjoyed 2 Cabinet berths through Satish Jarkiholi and former Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:58 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:58 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaBelagavi

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