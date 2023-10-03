'Disease in minds of those who see disease in Hinduism', says BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi in Mangaluru

India is rising, and thus the detractors are attacking its Sanatana and culture, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Monday.

He was delivering a talk on 'Bharat and Sanatana, the eternal connection', to a packed audience at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre. Sudhanshu Trivedi said those who see disease in Sanatana have been corrupted by "the virus of 19th-century Macaulay and the Marxist ideology of the 20th century".

"Niels Henrik David Bohr, who contributed to the understanding of atomic structure, wrote in his book that he read Upanishads. Father of Rocket Science Wernher von Braun's mentor Hermann Oberth said that he studied the Vedas. Thus, disease lies in the minds of those who see disease in Hinduism," he declared.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, rebutting criticism that Sanatana practiced gender discrimination and denied education to backward communities, claimed that famous Chinese travelers like Fa Hein, Hiuen Tsang had documented the prosperity and gender equality prevailing across India.

"Then Governor of Madras Presidency Thomas Munro, in the document submitted to the British House of Commons, had observed that out of 6,800 students, 4,900 students among them were from other backward classes, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribes," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a veiled dig at those who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the detractors were blinded by 'Moti Bindu' (cataract), and thus they were not able to differentiate between right and wrong.

"During Amrit Kal, which is a vision for a 1,000 years ahead, Indians need to work hard and make India number one economically. Indians should get rid of the colonial mindset and take pride in our legacy and culture. Indians need to work in synchrony and not in isolation," he stated. Citizens Council Mangaluru President Dhanush Kumar was also present.