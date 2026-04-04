<p>Bengaluru: The granular information on land parcels provided through Dishaank app cannot be relied upon without verification, the state government has said, outlining the limitations of the famed digital tool.</p>.<p>Developed by the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC), Dishaank’s android version has registered 50 lakh-plus downloads since launch. The easy access to details like survey number, size of the holding (hissa), ownership details and layers providing information on water bodies, drains and other crucial matters has made it the go-to application among urban and rural population for land-related information.</p>.<p>The government’s stance was made clear in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Specifically, the government was responding to allegations of encroachment of Kembattahalli lake in Uttarahalli hobli of south Bengaluru. The petitioners had claimed that the lake measuring 7.5 acres has shrunk due to encroachment, particularly loss of lake bed in survey number 99 as shown by the Dishaank app.</p>.<p>The chief secretary cited a report submitted by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to underscore that the land bearing survey number 99 of Kembattahalli village was originally a private patta land as per the original survey records and no portion of the land has been classified as a lake.</p>.Pattandur Agrahara land: Karnataka HC dismisses state petition challenging land tribunal order .<p>“It is respectfully submitted that survey number 99 is presently depicted as a waterbody in the ‘Dishaank’ mobile application; however, such depiction is only indicative in nature and subject to verification with original records, and necessary steps are being initiated to rectify the same in accordance with authenticated survey documents,” the chief secretary’s affidavit said. Further, she pointed out to the disclaimer that the information provided in the app could not be used for legal purpose or measurement.</p>.<p>A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert-member Prashanth Gargava heard the pleadings and posted the matter on June 8 for final hearing.</p>.<p>The petition by Vilasini Ramkumar and others filed in 2023 has played a major role in getting an alternative burial land for communities who had used about 2 acres of the lake bed for generations. The lake was rejuvenated and a pedestrian path was developed following the tribunal’s orders.</p>