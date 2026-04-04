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'Dishaank' app info indicative in nature, verification must: Govt

The government’s stance was made clear in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsDishaank

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