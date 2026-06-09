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Homeindiakarnataka

Dispute personal in nature, parties settled it: Supreme Court allows compounding of case lodged by man's wife

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale acquitted a man from Mandya district in a case lodged by his wife, after the couple settled their dispute and began living together peacefully.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:28 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtMandya

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