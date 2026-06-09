Dispute personal in nature, parties settled it: Supreme Court allows compounding of case lodged by man's wife

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that compounding of offences can be permitted even after conviction by allowing settlements between parties to secure ends of justice.</p><p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale acquitted a man from Mandya district in a case lodged by his wife, after the couple settled their dispute and began living together peacefully.</p><p>The apex court observed that it has consistently held that in the exercise of its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, it can put an end to criminal proceedings in cases of personal nature where the parties have genuinely settled their disputes.</p><p>The case pertained to Mahadevaiah, who was convicted by the Additional Sessions Judge, Mandya, on July 24, 2013, for offences punishable under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code. </p><p>He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with fines.</p>.Former Maharashtra minister files plea in Supreme Court against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students.<p>According to the prosecution, on July 6, 2011, Mahadevaiah assaulted his wife Sannathayamma with a stick, causing injuries including a fracture to her hand. </p><p>The trial court convicted him based on the evidence of the injured witness, her daughter, and medical records, while acquitting other accused persons. </p><p>The Karnataka High Court upheld the conviction and sentence on April 28, 2025.</p><p>During the pendency of the appeal before the Supreme Court, both Mahadevaiah and his wife Sannathayamma filed a joint application seeking permission to compound the offences. </p><p>They submitted that with the intervention of elders and family members, they had amicably resolved their disputes and were now residing together.</p><p>The complainant wife clearly stated that she did not wish to pursue the case further and had no objection to setting aside the conviction. </p><p>Both parties, present before the court, affirmed that the compromise was genuine, voluntary, and without any coercion.</p><p>Referring to a series of earlier judgments, the bench noted that the Supreme Court has permitted compounding and accepted post-conviction settlements in appropriate cases. </p><p>It cited cases such as Manoj & Anr. v. State of Madhya Pradesh (2008), Md. Abdul Sufan Laskar v. State of Assam (2008), Mathura Singh v. State of U.P. (2009), Padmalayan v. Sarasan (2014), and others, where similar compromises were accepted, particularly for offences under Section 324 IPC.</p><p>The court emphasised that though the offence under Section 326 IPC is non-compoundable under the CrPC, the exceptional circumstances of the case — involving a matrimonial dispute between husband and wife, their voluntary settlement, and the interest of securing complete justice — warranted the exercise of its inherent powers under Article 142.</p><p>Despite strong opposition from the state counsel, the bench allowed the compounding application. It modified the judgments of the trial court and the High Court, substituting the sentence with the period already undergone by the appellant, and ordered his immediate release from Mandya jail by acquitting him of all charges.</p>