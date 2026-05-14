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'Disrespect to judicial process': Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for lifting hijab ban in Karnataka schools

The Minister termed the withdrawal of the hijab ban — despite the matter being sub judice — as a clear disrespect to the judicial process.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressSupreme CourtSiddaramaiahPralhad Joshihijab ban

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