'Disrespect to judicial process': Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for lifting hijab ban in Karnataka schools

<p>Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Thursday criticised the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> ruled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-government">Karnataka government</a> for withdrawing the hijab ban in schools and colleges, questioning the urgency of the decision when the matter is still pending before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>.</p>.<p>“When the issue is pending in the Supreme Court, what is the hurry to take a decision on this?” Joshi asked.</p>.<p>The Minister termed the withdrawal of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hijab-ban">hijab ban</a> — despite the matter being sub judice — as a clear disrespect to the judicial process.</p>.<p>"School and college uniform codes aim to foster equality among students. However, the Congress government is undermining this by bringing religion into the uniform policy. Instead of equality, it is promoting discrimination,” the minister said in a statement.</p>.<p>“By trying to appease a particular section, the government is destroying the entire academic environment,” he added.</p>.BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna flays Karnataka govt for withdrawing hijab ban.<p>The minister accused the Karnataka Congress government of following a “divisive policy” among students and weakening school discipline.</p>.<p>He expressed regret that while the Central Government is pushing for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uniform-civil-code">Uniform Civil Code</a> across the country, the Congress in Karnataka was pursuing a policy of dividing people along religious lines.</p>.<p>Objecting the state government's decision to take action against students who wear <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/safforn">saffron</a> shawl, Joshi said "There is a inconsistency in the state government’s approach."</p>.<p>“A saffron shawl is not religious, yet the Congress government is behaving like an authoritarian regime by deciding which colours students can or cannot wear,” he charged.</p>