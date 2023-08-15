Disruption in power supply will be solved in 10 days: Energy Minister K J George

Power generation has been affected due to maintenance work at thermal power plants and lack of supply of coal and the disruption in power supply and load shedding will be solved within 10 days, said Energy Minister K J George.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, normally maintenance of thermal power plants are taken up during the monsoon. The coal supply has been affected due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. The coal that has arrived is soaked in the rain. Hence there is a disruption in the power supply, said the minister.