District judge to oversee Murugha Mutt affairs till appointment of president: Karnataka HC

A division bench of the high court has said that the Principal District Judge, Chitradurga will continue to oversee the administration and management of Murugha Math and the institutions run by it, along with the Overseeing
Committee.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal said this while disposing of a batch of writ appeals.
After the Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana was remanded to judicial custody, following a case under Pocso Act, the state government had appointed retired IAS officer P S Vastrad as the administrator on December 13, 2022.
The seer, along with a couple of devotees had challenged the appointment. On May 22, 2023, a single bench had allowed the petitions, holding that the state could not have interfered as Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act excludes mutts headed and managed by mathadhipathi from the purview of the Act.
This order was challenged by the seer, the state government, MLC K S Naveen and former minister H Ekantaiah in separate writ appeals. During the pendency of these writ appeals, on May 28, 2023, Basavaprabhu Swami was chosen as head of the 18- member Overseeing Committee. On June 30, 2023, the state government withdrew the order appointing the administrator.
In an interim order on July 3, 2023, the division bench had directed the Principal District Judge to oversee the day to day affairs of the mutt and institutions run by it during the interregnum period. In its final order, the division bench said that the constitution of ‘Overseeing Committee’, though may lend some semblance of credibility with regard to apprehension of devotees, may not be an effective substitute to discharge the functions and duties of the ‘president’ as contemplated under the bye-laws.
The bench said that change in the post of ‘president’ or the appointment of a ‘president’ has to be in terms of the bye-law, Rules and Regulations of the Vidyapeeta. “It is for this sole reason and under the unfortunate peculiar situation, also in the interest of vast number of institutions, students, staff and the public at large we deem it appropriate that along with the members of the Overseeing Committee appointed in the meeting dated 28.05.2023, an additional member be included with power to take decisions which were required to be taken by the president,” the bench said.
The court further said, “This requirement is only till a necessary alternate arrangement is made appointing a president in terms of bye-law, Rules and Regulations of the Vidyapeeta, who would be capable of taking decisions and carry on with the administrative responsibility of the Vidyapeeta. It is made clear that upon such appointment of the president of the Vidyapeeta, the role of Principal District Judge would come to an end without reference to this court.”