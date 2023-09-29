District judge to oversee Murugha Mutt affairs till appointment of president: Karnataka HC

The bench said that change in the post of ‘president’ or the appointment of a ‘president’ has to be in terms of the bye-law, Rules and Regulations of the Vidyapeeta. “It is for this sole reason and under the unfortunate peculiar situation, also in the interest of vast number of institutions, students, staff and the public at large we deem it appropriate that along with the members of the Overseeing Committee appointed in the meeting dated 28.05.2023, an additional member be included with power to take decisions which were required to be taken by the president,” the bench said.