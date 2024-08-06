District manager of Minorities Development Corporation in Lokayukta net

The district manager of the Minorities Development Corporation fell into the Lokayukta net, while receiving a bribe to approve a loan application, in Hassan on Monday.
H R Gopal is the officer, who has been taken into custody. According to police, a man had applied seeking Rs 20 lakh loan for self-employment. The officer had allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe to approve the loan application. Later, he demanded Rs 70,000 more.
Acting on the complaint lodged by the applicant, Lokayukta police spread a net and nabbed him while accepting Rs 40,000, at his office, on Monday.
Lokayukta SP Mallik and team took part in the operation.
Published 05 August 2024, 22:03 IST