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Homeindiakarnataka

District renaming plan: BJP’s Tumakuru MLAs go after G Parameshwara

Suresh Gowda likened it to the deputy chief minister getting Ramanagar district renamed as Bengaluru South, with ‘real estate interests in mind’.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:37 IST
KarnatakaTumakuruG Parameshwarasuresh gowda

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