india

Diversify crops, adopt integrated farming to double income: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking during his visit to the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) at Hesaraghatta here, he noted that the synergy between crop husbandry, animal husbandry, fisheries and beekeeping was vital for farmers to maximise earnings.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 21:09 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 21:09 IST
