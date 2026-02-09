<p>Bengaluru: Emphasising that integrated farming was the only way to bolster the financial health of small-scale agriculturists, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called for a strategic shift towards horticulture and crop diversification to ensure sustainability and national nutritional security. </p>.<p>Speaking during his visit to the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) at Hesaraghatta here, he noted that the synergy between crop husbandry, animal husbandry, fisheries and beekeeping was vital for farmers to maximise earnings. </p>.<p>"We must make our country self-sufficient in the production of fruits, flowers and vegetables," Chouhan said, addressing a gathering of scientists, farmers and incubatees. </p>.<p>He urged the scientific community to focus on developing varieties with longer shelf lives, a move he believes will directly translate into higher market value and better returns for growers. </p>.Recruitments, vehicles & police housing on Karnataka home dept’s Budget wish list.<p>Chouhan suggested reducing the evaluation period for new varieties and hybrids under the All India Coordinated Research Project systems. He stressed that "inventing technologies that increase income" must remain the primary goal of agricultural research. </p>.<p>Marking his visit, Chouhan planted an 'Arka Udaya' mango sapling at the institute's fruit crops nursery. </p>.<p>The visit concluded with a high-level meeting with directors of various Bengaluru-based ICAR institutes, with the minister emphasising the need to intensify farmer training programmes to bridge the gap between laboratory research and field implementation. </p>