DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers

<p>Bengaluru: In the first major bureaucratic overhaul after D K Shivakumar took over as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>chief minister, the state government transferred a few senior IAS and IPS officers on Sunday .</p>.<p>Anjum Parvez, a 1994-batch IAS officer who was serving as the additional chief secretary (ACS) to the chief minister, has been posted as the ACS in the forest, environment and ecology department.</p>.<p>Similarly, senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty is appointed as the chief of the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was the DGP of the Internal Security Division.</p>.In first major reshuffle, Shivakumar govt appoints Pronab Mohanty head of CID.<p>Senior IAS Officer Munish Moudgil (1998 batch), who is currently the special commissioner for administration, revenue and IT, has been given concurrent charge as the principal secretary to the CM (Programme and Project Implementation).</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Moudgil explained that the post was newly created to implement high-priority projects across the state on “mission mode”. </p>.<p>Deepa Cholan (2008-batch IAS officer), who served as the secretary of the urban development department (UD and municipalities), has been transferred as the secretary of the transport department, while Cauvery B B (2008-batch officer), who was awaiting posting, will replace Deepa as the UDD secretary.</p>.<p>Dr Venkatesh M V (2009-batch IAS officer), who served as the secretary of the government, planning, programme monitoring and statistics department, has been appointed as the registrar for cooperative societies, Bengaluru.</p>.Karnataka government transfers several senior IAS, IPS officers.<p>Dr Selvamani R (2013-batch IAS officer), who was serving as the MD of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, has been transferred and posted as the commissioner for transport and road safety.</p>.<p>In the case of IPS officers, DGP Mohanty has also been placed in the concurrent charge of the post of DGP (Cyber Crimes), Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Importantly, Mohanty will continue to head the Cyber Command Unit (CCU), established to tackle and investigate cybercrimes across the state. He is also known for heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the alleged mass burials in the temple town of Dharmasthala. </p>.<p>In another key change, the government has appointed Chandragupta as the Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, replacing Labhu Ram. A 2006-batch IPS officer, Chandragupta was previously Inspector General of Police, Security (Intelligence), Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The government has yet to give Ram a posting.</p>