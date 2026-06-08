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Homeindiakarnataka

DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers

In the case of IPS officers, DGP Mohanty has also been placed in the concurrent charge of the post of DGP (Cyber Crimes), Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 21:30 IST
KarnatakaDK Shivakumartransfer

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