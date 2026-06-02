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Homeindiakarnataka

DK Shivakumar praises Gandhi family’s role in his rise ahead of taking oath as Karnataka CM

In a post on X, the Vokkaliga leader expressed gratitude to the family for recognising his potential and supporting him through challenges.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:40 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSonia Gandhi

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