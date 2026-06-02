DK Shivakumar praises Gandhi family’s role in his rise ahead of taking oath as Karnataka CM

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Tuesday credited the Gandhi family with playing a defining role in his political journey as he prepared to take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka.</p><p>In a post on X, the Vokkaliga leader expressed gratitude to the family for recognising his potential and supporting him through challenges.</p><p>"For me, the Gandhi family represents different dimensions of leadership recognizing potential, standing by people in difficult times, listening with empathy, and inspiring others through conviction and service," he said. </p>.<p>"As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has been entrusted today with the responsibility of leading <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement, " he said. </p><p>"Under their leadership and with the blessings of the people of Karnataka, I will continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka that reflects the values we collectively stand for, " he said. </p>.'Sonia Gandhi had faith in me, Rahul a constant source of guidance': CM-designate DK Shivakumar on his political journey.<p>He highlighted late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s early encouragement: “Shri Rajiv Gandhi avaru saw potential in a young worker even before I could see it in myself. His encouragement gave me the confidence to dream bigger.”</p><p>Shivakumar praised Sonia Gandhi for standing by him during difficult times, Rahul Gandhi for providing constant guidance and inspiration, and Priyanka Gandhi for treating every worker with respect and dignity.</p>