LIVE D K Shivakumar swearing-in LIVE Updates | Bengaluru all decked up for oath-taking, list of ministers yet to be finalised

Hello readers! D K Shivakumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, along with some ministers, in a ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House. Follow this space for latest updates on the swearing-in ceremony.