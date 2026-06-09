DKS Cabinet woes: Krishna Byre Gowda wants Congress top brass to intervene over Bengaluru portfolio row

<p>New Delhi: Dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation in the newly formed Karnataka government led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> continues with senior minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> on Tuesday rushing to the national capital to seek Congress high command's intervention.</p><p>Gowda, who was allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/no-end-to-d-k-shivakumar-trouble-krishna-byre-gowda-yet-to-take-charge-as-clarity-eludes-bengaluru-development-portfolio-4032252">has not yet assumed charge</a> as the key agencies — Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) — remain with Shivakumar.</p><p>The Vokkaliga leader is scheduled to meet Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday.</p><p>Ajay Singh, the Jevargi MLA and son of former Chief Minister Dharma Singh, and Rizwan Arshad, Shivajinagar MLA, will accompany Gowda.</p><p>Sources said Gowda will also urge Venugopal to include Singh and Arshad in the next cabinet expansion.</p>.Don’t discriminate against us, \nJD(S) MLAs tell CM DK Shivakumar.<p>Gowda is expected to request Venugopal to prevail upon Shivakumar to hand over BDA and BMRDA to him for better 'administration of overall Bengaluru development'. </p><p>He will argue that the Bengaluru Development Minister needs full administrative control over key agencies for effective coordination, accountability, and meaningful transformation of the city, sources said. </p><p>Without oversight of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">BDA</a> and BMRDA, the minister cannot ensure efficient project implementation, Gowda is likely to point out. </p><p>He is expected to cite examples such as the Outer Ring Road, lake management, and multiple infrastructure projects handled by the BDA, questioning who would be accountable for issues like flooding, delays, or cost overruns.</p>.'Resignation rejected': Minister Ramalinga Reddy to stay, status quo on portfolio for now.<p>Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be also in Delhi on Wednesday for meetings with top Congress leaders.</p><p>Earlier, senior leader Ramalinga Reddy had expressed unhappiness over being allotted Water Resources and sought the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but was convinced by Shivakumar. </p><p>Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa too sought a change in portfolio, but was asked by Rahul Gandhi to assume charge with an assurance that his concerns would be addressed later.</p>