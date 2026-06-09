Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DKS Cabinet woes: Krishna Byre Gowda wants Congress top brass to intervene over Bengaluru portfolio row

Gowda is expected to request Venugopal to prevail upon Shivakumar to hand over BDA and BMRDA to him for better 'administration of overall Bengaluru development'.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 17:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarKrishna Byre GowdaCabinetportfolio

Follow us on :

Follow Us