DKS hints at Operation Hasta ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress is likely to lure or poach back BJP and JD(S) leaders, including those who defected during the 2019 Karnataka political crisis.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, did not rule out an 'Operation Hasta' (like BJP's Operation Lotus) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
"Sometimes, the party won't have an existence. At such times, the party must be empowered. Many people are coming forward to join our party. Whatever is good for the party will be done," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar said party workers have been given a free hand to do what is best. "We have told party workers that local understanding will be required. We've asked them not to be vengeful or hateful. We've asked them to increase the party's vote share. And, it is up to local leaders to do whatever is necessary," he said.
During the 2019 political crisis, 17 lawmakers from the Congress and JD(S) defected and sixteen of them joined the BJP, which helped the saffron party come to power. Speculation is rife that some of them want to join Congress after the BJP's crushing defeat in the Assembly polls.
The Congress wants to win 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and is looking for strong candidates.
There is speculation that former BJP minister ST Somashekar, the Yeshwanthpur MLA who defected in 2019, has been offered the Congress' Bangalore North Lok Sabha ticket. Earlier this week, when Shivakumar visited the Kempegowda Layout, Somashekar showered praises on the Congress leader and described him as his guru.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna denied speculation about him returning to Congress. "I don't know who among the 17 will go, but I won't quit BJP," he said, playing down his recent meeting with Shivakumar. "MLAs from the city will meet Shivakumar as he's the Bengaluru City Development minister. There's no need to mix politics with that," he said.
Speculation is also rife that former Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig wants to get back into Congress.
"If there are people who are disappointed with the BJP for not treating them well...they'll be onboarded...there's nothing wrong if they come with belief in the Congress' ideology and leadership," Home Minister G Parameshwara said. "They'll be given entry into the class, but they won't sit on the first bench."