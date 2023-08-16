DKS hints at Operation Hasta ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress is likely to lure or poach back BJP and JD(S) leaders, including those who defected during the 2019 Karnataka political crisis.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, did not rule out an 'Operation Hasta' (like BJP's Operation Lotus) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Sometimes, the party won't have an existence. At such times, the party must be empowered. Many people are coming forward to join our party. Whatever is good for the party will be done," Shivakumar said.