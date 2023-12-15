JOIN US
Law on borewells, IP sets along canals: DKS

Shivakumar, the water resources minister, was responding to calling-attention motion by Harihar MLA B P Harish.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 22:22 IST

The government will introduce a law prohibiting installation of pump sets and making permission mandatory to dig borewells along irrigation canals, DCM D K Shivakumar told Assembly on Thursday. Shivakumar, the water resources minister, was responding to calling-attention motion by Harihar MLA B P Harish. 

“Across all canals, people are installing pump sets, due to which tailend farmers aren’t getting water. This is a statewide problem,” he said. Without such a law, Shivakumar said projects like Yettinahole won’t yield results. “We’d spend Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore to lift water for only 3 months. Without a law, water will stop at Arsikere,” he said. 

