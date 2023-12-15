Law on borewells, IP sets along canals: DKS

“Across all canals, people are installing pump sets, due to which tailend farmers aren’t getting water. This is a statewide problem,” he said. Without such a law, Shivakumar said projects like Yettinahole won’t yield results. “We’d spend Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore to lift water for only 3 months. Without a law, water will stop at Arsikere,” he said.