DKS seeks crowd management policy for large events

<p>Bengaluru: Rattled by the June 4 M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium stampede that killed 11 people following the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the IPL tournament's final match, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is pushing for a crowd management <br>policy. </p>.<p>"I have requested the chief minister and law minister to come out with a crowd management policy," Shivakumar said after a Cabinet meeting here.</p>.<p>"In the next 2-3 Cabinet meetings, we'll come out with a policy framework. We should plan now. It's the need of the hour," he said. </p>.RCB event communication documents to be kept in custody of chief secretary, Karnataka High Court told.<p><strong>SOP proposed</strong></p>.<p>After the stampede, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that his department would come up with standard operating procedures (SOP) on managing crowds during large events.</p>.<p>The government has come under criticism following the stampede <br>incident.</p>.<p>The Congress top brass has also laid stress on proper crowd management and it has suggested it to the government too. </p>