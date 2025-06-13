Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DKS seeks crowd management policy for large events

'I have requested the chief minister and law minister to come out with a crowd management policy,' Shivakumar said after a Cabinet meeting.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 01:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 01:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRCBD K Shivakumarstampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us