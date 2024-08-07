D K Shivakumar sees BJP-JD(S) bid to destabilise government

Shivakumar asked: “When an all-party meeting was convened to discuss the Cauvery issue, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy did not attend it. The felicitation programme in Pandavapura was more important for him than the Cauvery issue. Without releasing any evidence for a scam in MUDA, why are you taking out padayatra? Is it to appease the BJP high command? Are you trying to turn the Governor’s office into a BJP office? Are you trying to saffronise Karnataka?”