D K Shivakumar sees BJP-JD(S) bid to destabilise government

The Congress on Tuesday intensified criticism against the BJP and JD(S) during the ‘Janandolana’ programme.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who is spearheading the programme and other leaders defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and criticised the BJP-JD(S) alliance partners for making efforts to destabilise the government.
Shivakumar said, “Earlier, chief minister S M Krishna took out a padayatra for Cauvery river water, Congress took out a Padayatra for Mekedatu project and Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra. But the NDA parties are taking out ‘Papa Vimochana Padayatra’ to cover up their corruption”.
Shivakumar asked: “When an all-party meeting was convened to discuss the Cauvery issue, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy did not attend it. The felicitation programme in Pandavapura was more important for him than the Cauvery issue. Without releasing any evidence for a scam in MUDA, why are you taking out padayatra? Is it to appease the BJP high command? Are you trying to turn the Governor’s office into a BJP office? Are you trying to saffronise Karnataka?”
Video clippings of Kumaraswamy and B S Yediyurappa, criticising each other, were played during the programme.
Taunting Kumaraswamy as U-turn Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said that Kumaraswamy who first refused to take part in the padayatra, later took a U-turn and participated in the Mysuru Chalo padayatra.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that BJP leader Vijayendra’s followers circulated the pen drive related to former MP Prajwal Revanna of Kumaraswamy’s family. “Now, Kumaraswamy has joined hands with those who tried to destroy his family,” he added.
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar explained that the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ money could not be remitted, due to technical issues for the months of June and July. “The amount would be remitted to your accounts from today,” she assured.
Published 06 August 2024, 22:24 IST