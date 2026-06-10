DK Shivakumar to attend Niti Aayog meeting on June 11

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>will attend the 11th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog in Delhi on Thursday.</p><p>This is in stark contrast to his predecessor Siddaramaiah, who had skipped the 10th Governing Council meeting last year, citing prior engagements in Mysuru.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah’s absence from the prime minister-chaired meeting had drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP. In July 2024, too, Siddaramaiah skipped the NITI Aayog meet, alleging “neglect” of Karnataka’s demands in the Union budget.</p>.Karnataka politics | Mass leaders who proved mast lights for their parties.<p>After becoming the chief minister, Shivakumar told Prime Minister Modi in a tweet: “...I look forward to working closely with the Union government in the spirit of cooperative federalism to further strengthen our state.”</p>