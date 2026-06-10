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Homeindiakarnataka

DK Shivakumar to attend Niti Aayog meeting on June 11

Siddaramaiah’s absence from the prime minister-chaired meeting had drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:22 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsNITI Aayog

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