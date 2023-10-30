DKS will soon be former minister, says BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belagavi: Former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would soon become former minister going by the status of court cases in progress against him.

“Allegations of BJP luring Congress MLAs were made by Shivakumar due to frustration. The Congress government will fall on its own on the lines of Maharashtra without any influence to get the MLAs resigned,” he said.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Monday that Shivakumar would soon be a former minister as he has a disproportionate assets case against him.

He further clarified that BJP has never resorted to the acts of ‘purchasing’ MLAs.

“In the year 2019, we rebelled against the Congress due to acts of Shivakumar and resigned. We were opposed to Shivakumar and not AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge or incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

Allegations of BJP luring Congress MLAs were being made to divert the attention of the people from failures of the Congress government, he expressed.

“I met former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy after BJP and JD(S) formed an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. We discussed a strategy to be adopted for winning maximum seats.”

I did not lead Kumaraswamy to BJP high command but it was the decision of high command, he stated.

Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar has always resorted to blackmailing sitting and former MLAs ‘by using CDs’.

“I am not worried about myself. But CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara should investigate his blackmail tactics.”

He said that Congress which came to power by promising guarantees has failed on all fronts and that people are not getting the benefits of Bhagyalaxmi and other schemes.

“Contractors’ Association had made allegations of corruption when the BJP was in power in the state. It should now speak up about the Congress government and we shall support them.”

“BJP has been preparing for the Lok Sabha election. We shall work towards the victory of candidates named by the party from Belgaum and Chikkodi parliamentary constituencies. If MLA Shashikala Jolle accepts our leadership, we are ready to work under her leadership for the party’s success,” he expressed.

“We are witnessing a tussle between the Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and BJP MLA Abhay Patil regarding Belagavi City Corporation issues. If Patil calls, I shall come to support him,” he added.