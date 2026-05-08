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DMK-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu is just a speculation: H D Kumaraswamy

He said the Tamil Nadu Governor has taken decisions based on the situations there.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:23 IST
Karnataka NewsTamil NaduDMKAIADMKH D KumaraswamyHassanTVK

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