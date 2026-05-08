<p>Hassan: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the reports of an alliance between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and AIADMK to form the government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> is just a speculation. </p><p>"In my political experience, I cannot see such possibilities", he said.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after offering special puja at Mavinakere Ranganathaswamy Bettada temple in Holenarsipur taluk, Hassan district, he said the Tamil Nadu Governor has taken decisions based on the situations there. </p><p>"He will take advice from legal experts and consider the clear majority numbers," he said.</p>.DH Evening Brief | Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form Govt; Suvendu Adhikari set to become West Bengal CM.<p>Reacting to the Congress extending support to Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Tamil Nadu, Kumaraswamy said, "There is no need to comment on the stand of the Congress. There are many examples where it has destabilised governments, according to the situation. The developments at the Centre, during the term of Charan Singh, V P Singh and Chandrashekar governments are enough. The entire country knows what reasons they gave to topple the government, when H D Deve Gowda was the prime minister".</p><p>"The Congress, which was with the DMK for the last 20 years, has now joined Vijay's TVK. They might have taken a decision, keeping in mind their political future. Time will give an answer to this", he said.</p><p><strong>Vijay's achievement</strong></p><p>Commenting on TVK's victory in, Kumaraswamy said, "Vijay's achievement has surprised everyone. I had told my friends a month ago that there will be a political change in Tamil Nadu. The people of TN have seen the rule of two Dravidian parties for 50 years. There was an expectation among the people for a new system".</p><p>Cinema artistes had an influence in Tamil Nadu politics for a long time. The same can be seen even today. The people have fixed their mind and decided to bring in a new face, he said.</p><p>There were media speculations that the DMK will come to power again. But, nobody had even expected Vijay's such huge achievement. This has surprised everyone, the Union minister said.</p><p>Commenting on the free guarantees announced in Tamil Nadu, he said, "The Tamil Nadu government's budget is Rs 3.40 lakh crore. But, considering the free schemes announced by Vijay, they may need Rs 6 lakh crore. We have to wait and watch from where he will source such a huge amount of money. God only can save him".</p><p>On the West Bengal elections, he said, "Once the Election Commission announces a clear majority, it is final. Mamata Banerjee's statement that she will not resign is childish. There is no such provision in our Constitution".. He was accompanied by MLA Swaroop Prakash.</p><p><strong>Special pujas</strong></p><p>Earlier, Kumaraswamy participated in special pujas at Mavinakere Bettada Ranganathaswamy temple. The pujas included 'Ishta Dosha nivarane, Kuja dosha, Vamachara dosha and Drishti dosha pujas. Homas were also held, seeking the blessings of the deity for his political future.</p>