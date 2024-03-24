Do not wish to engage in groupism: Former Karnataka CM D V Sadananda Gowda

Mangaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda said that he has only remained away from electoral politics as he doesn't want to engage in groupism.

"It does not mean that I have remained away from politics. I have the strength to take own decision and will engage in purifying politics. All those like-minded people are welcome who wish to join my hands," he said after visiting Mahatobhara Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur.

"I do not wish to engage in groupism. Owing to groupism, the BJP lost power during the assembly elections. I never engaged in groupism. I only belong to the BJP," he said.

"I do not wish to speak against anyone. Purification is my aim. In the past, 17 MLAs had joined the BJP. Of which, 14 were made ministers. They enjoyed power in the BJP. Even now, many wish to join the BJP to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister. However, I do not give emphasis to politics for selfish motive," said Gowda.

"Narendra Modi engaged in selfless politics for 10 years. It is not restricted to Delhi. It should be seen in all states. The concept of family-free, corruption-free, caste-free politics as stated by Narendra Modi should be realised," he said.

"Those who took responsibility for the election are not free from nepotism, corruption and casteism. Modi should become Prime Minister once again to build the country. I have undertaken purification at the lower level in the party. It is sad that honesty and integrity has lost meaning in Karnataka politics," he said.