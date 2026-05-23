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Cabinet reshuffle | Congress should take decision within 15 days: Belur Gopalakrishna

He said the cabinet reshuffle should have happened when the government completed two and a half years in office.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 23:42 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndia NewsCabinet ReshuffleBelur Gopalakrishna

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