Cabinet reshuffle | Congress should take decision within 15 days: Belur Gopalakrishna

<p>Congress MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belur-gopalakrishna">Belur Gopalkrishna</a> on Friday said that at least 30-35 party legislators will travel to New Delhi by May 28 or 29 to pressure the party leadership to effect a cabinet reshuffle in the state. </p>.<p>He told reporters, “We have decided on a do-or-die struggle over the issue of cabinet berths.”</p>.<p>“The party should take a clear decision in this regard within 15 days. If not, we have other thoughts. Accordingly, we will take a strict stand,” he said.</p>.<p>Gopalakrishna said 25 MLAs had gone to New Delhi to seek cabinet berths last time. Now, the number of aspirants has increased. The MLAs will leave for Delhi on May 28 or 29. This time, the cabinet reshuffle will surely happen, he expressed hope.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | MLAs to return to Bengaluru after meeting party top brass.<p>He said the cabinet reshuffle should have happened when the government completed two and a half years in office. The present ministers have enjoyed power for six more months. “There is no rule that they should be in the ministerial positions. We are seeking opportunities for us by removing them. The cabinet reshuffle is inevitable for the strengthening of the party,” he claimed.</p>.<p>Gopalakrishna said no one is speaking about the cabinet reshuffle. But recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spoken about it, he added. He also clarified that the change of chief minister is related to the party’s high command. </p>