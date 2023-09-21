Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Doctor beaten up by people in Karnataka's Balehonnur over allegation of sexual abuse

A case is filed against the doctor in Balehonnur police station. He has been taken into custody and an investigation has been carried out, District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 13:37 IST

Follow Us

A doctor was beaten up by the relatives of a woman after he was accused of sexually abusing her.

He was later handed over to the police.

Dr Eldos T Vergese is the doctor and the medical officer accused of abusing a female staff member in the hospital.

The victim was working as a contractual staff in the place where the doctor was serving as the medical officer. The doctor said that her deputation had been cancelled and asked her to come with him to the hospital where she was working earlier so that a deputation order could be issued. She can continue in Narasimharajapura only after that, he said.

The doctor later took her in his car towards Kalasa and on the way, he took her to a lodge near Balehonnur and sexually abused her, the complaint said.

When both were in the lodge, the relatives of the victim who had followed them, thrashed the medical officer and handed him over to the police.

A case is filed against the doctor in Balehonnur police station. He has been taken into custody and an investigation has been carried out, District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate said.

A video clip of the woman's relatives beating up the doctor has gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 13:37 IST)
India NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT