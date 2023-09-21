Doctor beaten up by people in Karnataka's Balehonnur over allegation of sexual abuse

A doctor was beaten up by the relatives of a woman after he was accused of sexually abusing her.

He was later handed over to the police.

Dr Eldos T Vergese is the doctor and the medical officer accused of abusing a female staff member in the hospital.

The victim was working as a contractual staff in the place where the doctor was serving as the medical officer. The doctor said that her deputation had been cancelled and asked her to come with him to the hospital where she was working earlier so that a deputation order could be issued. She can continue in Narasimharajapura only after that, he said.