Doctor drowns at Someshwara beach in Mangaluru

Last Updated 05 September 2023, 03:58 IST

A doctor drowned in the sea at Someshwara beach.

Dr Ashik Gowda (28), from Ramanagar, was serving in a private hospital in Mangaluru, the police said.

They said five doctors, including three interns from a private hospital, visited the beach late on Sunday night.

When they were sitting on the Rudrapade of the beach, Dr Pratheesh, one of the group members, accidentally slipped and fell into the sea. Ashik Gowda slipped from the rock and was washed away while trying to help Pratheesh. 

Pratheesh saved himself from drowning by grabbing a small rock.

The fire service personnel and Ullal police carried out a search operation for him till late at night, but in vain.

The body was retrieved on Monday, the police said.

