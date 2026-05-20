<p>Bengaluru: KPCC president and deputy chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> Wednesday slammed senior legislator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-n-rajanna">K N Rajanna</a> for the latter's remarks over the chief ministerial post amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka. Rajanna had said that home minister G Parameshwara's turn preceded that of Shivakumar if the CM’s post was meant to be a reward for hard work.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar denied that he had sought “wages” for his hard work as the KPCC chief and in bringing the party to power in the state. </p><p>Rajanna had asserted that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Parameshwara</a> was KPCC chief for eight years and if only he had not lost his seat, he should have been the Chief Minister in 2013.</p><p>Responding to Rajanna favouring Parameshwara as CM, Shivakumar asked why Rajanna had set out to make Parameshwara the Chief Minister. “He is free to back Siddaramaiah’s continuation, but by stating Parameshwara should be the CM, does Rajanna want to say <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> should step down? I never told the CM should be replaced.”</p>.'Wonder if someone did black magic on Siddaramaiah': Rajanna has an occult theory for CM's 'helplessness'.<p>Asked about the purpose of his impending visit to Delhi, the deputy CM said, “We need to discuss state politics and how to bring the party to power (at the Centre).”</p><p>He reiterated that he would go to Delhi when the high command calls him.</p><p>Shivakumar also warned the Youth Congress leaders who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-youth-congress-workers-come-to-blows-at-party-office-over-factional-feud-newsalert-4007689">indulged in a brawl</a> earlier this week.</p><p>“I will throw them out if they engage in brawls. The general secretary and working president will take disciplinary action. Before anything, there should be discipline in the party.”</p><p>The brawl broke out at the party office on Monday during a state-level meeting chaired by Youth Congress national general secretary Nigam Bhandari. State president H S Manjunatha had kept “on hold” over a dozen office-bearers, including vice-president Deepika Reddy, citing “inactive participation.” When Reddy and others raised the issue during the NEET protest planning meeting, tempers flared and workers were caught on camera brawling.</p>