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Homeindiakarnataka

'Does he want CM Siddaramaiah to step down?': DK Shivakumar slams Rajanna, says never sought 'wages' for hard work

Rajanna had asserted that Parameshwara was KPCC chief for eight years and if only he had not lost his seat, he should have been the Chief Minister in 2013.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarK N Rajanna

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