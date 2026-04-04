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'Does not understand the technological changes in the country': Union Minister V Somanna takes a jibe at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He also explained that the Centre has provided grant of Rs 58,000 crore for the implementation of 11 railway projects that were stalled.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 15:59 IST
RailwaysKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahDavanagereV Somanna

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