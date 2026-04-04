<p>Davanagere: Reacting to the Karnataka chief minister's remark that he is lazy, Union Minister of State for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railways">Railways</a> V Somanna said, "I am not as lazy as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>. I have a fair amount of intelligence and have done work. If you have any doubts, let him visit my office in Delhi for a couple of hours."</p><p>He was responding to the chief minister's remark during a press conference, here on Saturday. </p><p>He spoke about the grants brought to the state and the works executed and challenged Siddaramaiah to see the railway tunnel near Kukke Subrahmanya to know execution by railways. </p>.Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP's 'money power' charge.<p>He said "I and Siddaramaiah worked as ministers together and we come from the same school of thought. His recent behaviour is annoying. He does not understand the technological changes in the country. Now he is just sleeping," Somanna taunted.</p><p>Explaining the works, he said after becoming the Railway Minister, 18 new trains have started running in South India. </p><p>"I have arranged for train stops at 62 stations. The movement of 24 trains has been extended to another location. A survey has been conducted for the Bhadravathi-Chikkajajur railway line and a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. The construction of the Chikkajajur-Ballari double-track railway line will begin soon," he informed.</p><p>He also explained that the Centre has provided grant of Rs 58,000 crore for the implementation of 11 railway projects that were stalled. </p><p>"Besides, 61 railway stations in the state have been upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore and 1,657 km of railway line has been laid in the state in 11 years. Over 97 percent of the electrification of railway lines has been completed. Do not speak lightly while criticizing others," he warned.</p>