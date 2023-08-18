Dog attack on officer prompts police warning for pet owners in Karnataka's Kodagu

Community health officer K K Bhavya was attacked by a pet dog at Parane on August 16. Police have booked a case against owner Belathanda Machaiah.

The police have also appealed to the public to dial 112 or inform the nearest police station on such attacks by dogs. The caller's details will be kept confidential, it added.

Meanwhile, Bhavya, who had suffered serious injuries in a dog attack, was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Kodagu DHO Dr K M Sathish Kumar said, "the victim sustained serious injuries. The dog bite has damaged muscles and nerves. As a result, she has been shifted to hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment."