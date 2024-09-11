Dog dumped in garbage truck in Mangaluru; video sparks public outcry

Mangaluru: A video showing a dog being handed over to a garbage collection truck reportedly by inmates of a PG accommodation has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage from animal lovers.

The house owner, who does not reside there, had converted the property into a PG accommodation. It was reported that the dog had bitten a few people in the neighbourhood, prompting the inmates to hand it over to the garbage truck, allegedly after paying the worker. However, before the vehicle reached Pacchanady, the dog escaped. The dog was later found near the Pacchanady railway tracks.

Locals captured the incident on their mobile phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

“As soon as the incident came to our attention, I summoned the garbage truck driver and warned him not to accept animals in the vehicle. I also instructed him to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This is the first time the MCC has encountered such a case. We are considering imposing fines on those responsible within the framework of the law,” said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.