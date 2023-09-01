Dog joins protest rally condemning Sowjanya rape and murder incident

A dog has stolen the attention of many by walking along with the protestors in a padayatra, organised by the KRS party from Belthangady to Bengaluru, for 70 km. The protest rally was held to condemn the Sowjanya rape and murder incident.

The dog joined the protestors at the starting point near the Nethravathi river in Dharmasthala and was still with them when they reached Mudigere on Wednesday, completing 70 km of journey, along the route Kottigehara, Banakal, Mudigere hand post, Jannapura, Gonibeedu and Kaskebailu.