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Domestic LPG users unaffected, commercial gas controlled in Karnataka: Meyhul Patel

Patel said supply of domestic LPG is normal and the customers are getting refills, on booking, without a problem.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:21 IST
Karnataka NewsLPG

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