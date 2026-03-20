<p>Mysuru: The Karnataka State LPG Cylinder Distributors’ Association president, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>-based Meyhul J Patel, said, “There is no problem for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills, but commercial LPG refills have been regulated, as a result of the ongoing crisis of the West Asia war.”</p>.<p>Patel said supply of domestic LPG is normal and the customers are getting refills, on booking, without a problem. “However, e-KYC is made mandatory and one-time-password (OTP) is made compulsory for delivery. Those who have missed out should complete the e-KYC process,” he said.</p>.<p>Patel said those having piped natural gas (PNG) connections have been asked to surrender their LPG connection. “Their double connections are being identified in coordination with PNG service providers and the LPG connections will be withdrawn subsequently,” he said.</p>.Reduced panic buying & steady supply drop LPG bookings by over 25 lakh, says Centre.<p>“Refills of the free-trade-LPG (FTL) cylinders of 5 kg have been suspended. However, the service providers have already exhausted FTL refills and thus, they cannot provide the service,” he said.</p>.<p>Patel said commercial LPG cylinder supply has been suspended to petro-chemical industries and community halls (chowltries), to be diverted to the hotel sector. “Karnataka state has got a supply of 10,000 refill cylinders of the commercial LPG. However, the cylinders will be supplied only to those outlets that are enrolled with their district or city associations. The delivery will be made to hotels or restaurants in consultation with the hotel owners’ associations,” he said.</p>.<p>A mandatory inspection (MI) will be conducted for all connections at a fee of Rs 250, to ensure that only genuine ones exist. MI for LPG is a safety check, conducted by authorised mechanics once every five years, to ensure the safety of gas installation. It involves inspecting the stove, regulator, and rubber tube for leaks and defects.</p>