Don’t oppose socio-economic survey based on wrong assumptions: Siddaramaiah

It is not right to oppose the socio-economic survey (caste census) report without knowing the content, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday. He asked the political leaders across party lines not to draw conclusions on the Kantharaj-led BC panel’s report based on the wrong assumptions or hearsay.
Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “Let the backward classes commission submit the report. Let’s discuss the issue and decide on the next course of action.”
Rejecting H D Kumaraswamy’s charge that the caste census was a ploy by Congress to divide the society, the chief minister said, “Caste census needed to remove inequalities in the society. No one really knows what’s in the report. It is unjust to talk about it without knowing its content. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has accepted the report. Has he divided the society there,” he questioned.
When asked about the original copy of the report going missing, Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of it and that he would talk to the Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde.
The previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah in 2015 had commissioned the social-economic and educational survey, at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore in the state, the findings of which have not been made public yet.
The state Backward Classes Commission under the then chairperson H Kantharaju was tasked with preparing a caste census report. The survey work was completed in 2018, towards the end of Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister, but was not accepted or made public.
The opposition parties have been sternly opposing the survey saying that it is unscientific and half-baked. Even a couple of Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet colleagues, including his deputy D K Shivakumar, have signed a petition of the Vokkaliga community opposing the caste census report.