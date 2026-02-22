<p>Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for claiming that he was being targeted over his social background (caste).</p>.<p>“During the last leg of his tenure as chief minister, he claims that he is being targeted due to his caste. Is he an untouchable? If Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara or K H Muniyappa claim to be targeted, it is understandable. But Siddaramaiah claiming it is ironical,” Narayanaswamy said.</p>.Health dept appointments, transfers done through counselling to curb corruption: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>He said Siddaramaiah should not play the caste card and pretend to be helpless.</p>.<p>“He claims grave injustice. But after Devaraj Urs, no other leader has become the CM in Congress. Perhaps he is worried that if removed as CM now, he wouldn’t be able to become prime minister in future,” he mocked.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy was responding to a series of social media posts by Siddaramaiah alleging that the rise of a shepherd to the post of chief minister had angered the privileged.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah had stated, “Many of the attacks, criticisms and allegations made against me are also because of the caste I was born into. Those who believe that a person who should have remained a shepherd has become chief minister and is presenting budgets comparable to economic experts are filled with resentment, hatred and jealousy.”</p>.<p>“There is a political calculation that if I am finished politically, their path will become easier,” he added, giving rise to speculation over his own partymen trying to dislodge him.</p>.<p>Further, the BJP leader said it was not the NDA that was targeting Siddaramaiah but the Congress.</p>.<p>“The CM should clarify who is targeting him. Is it Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or D K Shivakumar? A CM who has enjoyed power all through his career should not play the caste card. He should explain how he is being targeted and by whom,” Narayanaswamy said.</p>.<p>The CM’s remark has surprised even his partymen. Priyank Kharge dismissed that there was any targeting. </p>.<p>“He has been CM for the longest tenure and tabled many budgets. He had broken Urs’ record, given Bhagya scheme and now guarantees to benefit the poorest of the poor. He has enjoyed power and held several posts in the Congress party,” Kharge said.</p>.<p>Iqbal Hussain, Ramnagara MLA who identifies with the Shivakumar camp, said all 140 MLAs feel the need for a change in leadership to nurture new leadership in the state and benefit the party in the upcoming elections.</p>.<p>“This is only our plea and there is no groupism in the party,” he said.</p>.<p>MLA H C Balakrishna said Siddaramaiah had received good opportunities in the Congress. “He was made the leader of the opposition and now the CM. There is no question of any jealousy. He has got everything from the party,” he said.</p>.<p>BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan said all communities vote for both him and Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>“It is both tragic and condemnable that at 80, Siddaramaiah is raising the caste issue for the sake of retaining power,” he said.</p>