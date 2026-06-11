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Homeindiakarnataka

Don't spend on garlands, donate to party: Hariprasad to partymen

“Many people are coming home with shawls and garlands to greet me. If you want to honour me, don’t spend money on shawls or flowers."
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:45 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsBK Hariprasad

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