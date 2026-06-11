Don't spend on garlands, donate to party: Hariprasad to partymen

<p>Bengaluru: Newly appointed state Congress president B K Hariprasad on Wednesday appealed to his cadre not to spend money on garlands, bouquets and ceremonial shawls to felicitate him and instead contribute that money to the party. </p>.<p>“Many people are coming home with shawls and garlands to greet me. If you want to honour me, don’t spend money on shawls or flowers. Donate that amount to the Congress as the party has only Rs 700 crore in its treasury, unlike BJP which has Rs 10,000 crore,” claimed Hariprasad, while addressing party workers.</p>.<p>Referring to election surveys conducted by KPCC working presidents G C Chandrasekhar and Manjunath Bhandary, Hariprasad said workers with a realistic chance of winning would be given tickets even if they lacked financial resources. He reassured grassroots workers that “merit and commitment” would be the key criteria for ticket distribution in the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.</p>.PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meeting on June 11, DK Shivakumar to attend.<p>Noting that the next two years belong to the Congress workers, he reminded them of a packed election calendar and called upon them to work unitedly to defeat BJP and RSS. He will formally take charge of the post at Palace Grounds on June 21.</p>.<p>“Hariprasad wanted a simple event in the party office. But we decided against a modest event as Congress is a national party with a 140-year-old history. We expect a huge turnout of party workers when Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will hand over responsibility to Hariprasad,” Chandrashekhar said.</p>