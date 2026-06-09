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Homeindiakarnataka

Don’t discriminate against us, JD(S) MLAs tell CM DK Shivakumar

The JD(S) delegation, led by MLA C B Suresh Babu, comprised Karemma Nayak, A Manju, G T Harish Gowda, Swaroop Prakash, C N Balakrishna, Venkatashiva Reddy and Nemiraj Naik.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:50 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

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