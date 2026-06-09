Don’t discriminate against us, JD(S) MLAs tell CM DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of JD(S) legislators called on Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday, to urge the CM not to shortchange them in the disbursal of developmental funds.</p>.<p>The delegation called on the CM a day after Shivakumar issued an open invitation to JD(S) workers while addressing a gathering in Kanakapura. “I am not the CM for Congress workers alone. My doors are open to JD(S) members too,” said Shivakumar.</p>.<p>The JD(S) delegation, led by MLA C B Suresh Babu, comprised Karemma Nayak, A Manju, G T Harish Gowda, Swaroop Prakash, C N Balakrishna, Venkatashiva Reddy and Nemiraj Naik.</p>.'Corrupt land grabber': Kumaraswamy hits back at D K Shivakumar over 'BJP-JD(S) merger' remark .<p>“We have urged the CM not to discriminate against MLAs of our party while allocating developmental funds. </p><p><br>The CM has assured us that it will not happen,” Suresh Babu told reporters after the meeting.</p>