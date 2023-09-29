Home
Don't fight over depleted Cauvery waters, Sadhguru tells Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Let us strengthen and enhance Mother Cauvery rather than fighting over depleted waters. Let wisdom prevail, Sadhguru said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 14:12 IST

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday called for strengthening and enhancing Cauvery river rather than fighting over depleted waters. Amid the row over sharing of the river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said, “Mother Cauvery does not know which state we belong to, but she is suffering with depletion and drying up during the summer months.' 'Bringing large scale tree based agriculture and vegetating the 83,000 sq kms of Cauvery basin is the only way Cauvery will flow 12 months of the year in abundance,' Sadhguru said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his post.

“Let us strengthen and enhance Mother Cauvery rather than fighting over depleted waters. Let wisdom prevail,” he added.

A statewide bandh, called by Kannada organisations, was observed today to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

(Published 29 September 2023, 14:12 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaSadhguruTrendingCauvery Dispute

