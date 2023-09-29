Don't fight over depleted Cauvery waters, Sadhguru tells Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday called for strengthening and enhancing Cauvery river rather than fighting over depleted waters. Amid the row over sharing of the river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said, “Mother Cauvery does not know which state we belong to, but she is suffering with depletion and drying up during the summer months.' 'Bringing large scale tree based agriculture and vegetating the 83,000 sq kms of Cauvery basin is the only way Cauvery will flow 12 months of the year in abundance,' Sadhguru said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his post.