Don't fret over appointments, work to ensure party's win, BJP men told

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Thursday asked his party colleagues in the state not to fret over the delay in the appointment of a new party president and leader of the Opposition.
Instead, all leaders should work in ‘their designated capacity’ to ensure the party’s victory in Lok Sabha elections.
Veterans absent
The party’s senior leaders including Nalin Kumar Kateel, B S Yediyurappa, V Sunil Kumar, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashoka were conspicuous by their absence at the meeting convened by Santhosh at the party headquarters.
Although Santhosh clarified why ‘senior leaders’ were absent, by referring to individual leader’s names in his hour-long valedictory address, the meeting clearly sent out a message that it was ‘ready to move on,’ pinning hopes on GenX leaders like Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and former MLA P Rajeev.
A party veteran told DH that Santhosh, in his speech, highlighted how the Sangh Parivar workers worked single-mindedly to build the BJP of today.
“When we were winning single seats in the Assembly or parliamentary elections, there was no lobbying for posts. Everyone used to work hard in their designated capacity. Similarly, we can now work with the same zeal and enthusiasm, without worrying about the delay in appointments,” he said.
Conceding that there was a delay in the appointments to the top posts, Santhosh said that the party was taking steps to make these appointments.
‘Rivals misguiding’
Referring to the rival parties, he said, “It is their job to misguide you. Instead of being misled, try to perform the role of Opposition leaders, by taking the ruling Congress head on. The BJP has not stopped any individual from highlighting the failures of the ruling dispensation.”
Santhosh urged party workers not to worry too much about one or two leaders planning to desert the party.
“In every election season, leaders crossing over from one party to another is a common thing, but the Congress in the state is not in a position to give them suitable positions. Unlike in the BJP, they won’t be made ministers,” he reportedly said.