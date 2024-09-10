Don’t indulge politics in development : Kumaraswamy to Patil

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the Karnataka Government’s ‘hostile’ approach towards the Centre, Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday told Heavy Industries Minister M B Patil that the state government should not indulge in politics in developmental works.



"Patil met Kumaraswamy here and held discussion about seeking the Centre’s help in setting up new industries in the state. While assuring to extend all help, Kumaraswamy raised the state government’s decision to withdraw forest clearances granted to Devadaru iron ore mining and demanding to return land owned by HMT with Patil, a statement from the Union Minister Office said.



During the discussion, Patil submitted a few memorandums seeking the Centre help in the industry sector. While looking into these pleas positively, Kumarasway said that there was a clear instruction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all ministers should work with states on co-operative federalism, the statement said.