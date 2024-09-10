Don’t indulge politics in development : Kumaraswamy to Patil

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the Karnataka Government’s ‘hostile’ approach towards the Centre, Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday told Heavy Industries Minister M B Patil that the state government should not indulge in politics in developmental works.
"Patil met Kumaraswamy here and held discussion about seeking the Centre’s help in setting up new industries in the state. While assuring to extend all help, Kumaraswamy raised the state government’s decision to withdraw forest clearances granted to Devadaru iron ore mining and demanding to return land owned by HMT with Patil, a statement from the Union Minister Office said.
During the discussion, Patil submitted a few memorandums seeking the Centre help in the industry sector. While looking into these pleas positively, Kumarasway said that there was a clear instruction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all ministers should work with states on co-operative federalism, the statement said.
While asking the state minister to take steps to attract more foreign investment, Kumarswamy said there should not be any clash between the Centre and the State on developmental issues. The state must take steps to address Devadaru and HMT land issues, Kumaraswamy told Patil, the statement added.
Earlier, Kumaraswamy and state ministers were in war of words after Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced to withdraw forest clearances granted to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) to operationalise the Devadari Iron Ore Mine in Bellary district.
Kumaraswamy also strongly objected to state demands that HMT, a PSU under the Heavy Industries Ministry, return its land in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy alleged that the state deliberately put obstacles with jealousy just because he was the Minister in the Modi Government.
Published 10 September 2024, 14:28 IST