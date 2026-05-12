Don’t mock Modi, learn from history: Deve Gowda advises Siddaramaiah over austerity appeal

<p>Hassan: Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a>, on Tuesday, advised Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to understand the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements and cautioned him against making ‘light’ remarks against the PM.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hassan, regarding Siddaramaiah's reaction to the Prime Minister's recent speech, Gowda said, “Siddaramaiah, you are in a responsible position and have presented 16 budgets. It would be better if you reflect on historical events before speaking. Making light comments about the Prime Minister will take you nowhere”.</p>.'Only God can save Karnataka': Deve Gowda slams state govt, urges PM Modi to help revive industries.<p><strong>Historical reference</strong></p><p>Recalling an incident from the past, Gowda mentioned a speech by Indira Gandhi in Nagpur where she urged the people to ‘drink tea once and eat less’, which led to a public outcry and a near-riot situation. “The police had to physically shield her and take her away. There was no SPG protection in those days,” he noted.</p><p>He referred to the time when Bangladesh was split from Pakistan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was made President. “Then, Indira Gandhi was presented with a golden sword at Ramlila Maidan. Even then, sugar was priced at Rs 18 per kg and kerosene at Rs 12 per litre,” Gowda recalled, drawing a parallel to the economic challenges of the past.</p>.Manmohan Singh did not ask citizens to stop travelling abroad: Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi's austerity appeal.<p><strong>Global crisis</strong></p><p>Defending PM Modi’s recent advice to the citizens to reduce the use of petrol, diesel, and cooking oil and to avoid foreign trips and buying gold ornaments, Gowda stated that the current 40-day war in West Asia, involving three nations, is a major cause of global strain, and Modi is not responsible for it.</p><p>“Modi has asked for a slight reduction in consumption and to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, given the global situation. Siddaramaiah has spoken about this, as if he possesses great scholarly wisdom, mocking the advice,” Gowda criticised.</p>