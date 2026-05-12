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Don’t mock Modi, learn from history: Deve Gowda advises Siddaramaiah over austerity appeal

"Making light comments about the Prime Minister will take you nowhere," said Deve Gowda to Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:24 IST
Karnataka NewsNarendra ModiSiddaramaiahH D Deve Gowda

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