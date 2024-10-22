Don't notify advt bye-laws without our approval: Karnataka HC to BBMP

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) submitted that the notification shall be brought into force once approved by the state government. The bench posted the matter to November 8 for further consideration.
"Since the court is seized with the matter of the present PIL relating to the monitoring and regulation of hoardings, flexes which are being put up in the city of Bengaluru, it is directed that the aforesaid regulations shall not be notified without the first being produced on the record of the present proceedings and approved by the court," the bench said.
In the previous hearing, the court was informed that the proposed by-laws will have their own regulatory and preventive effects to curb the activities of illegal flex boards and advertisements.
The BBMP chief commissioner had filed an affidavit informing the court that a total of 9,761 illegal flex boards/banners/LEDs/hoardings have been removed and FIRs have been registered in 154 cases across all the zones. A penalty to the tune of Rs 3,09,400 has been imposed in these cases, the affidavit said.
Published 22 October 2024, 15:29 IST