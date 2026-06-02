Don't plead for unconstitutional Deputy Chief Minister post; fight for real power: BJP leader

<p>Mysuru: Criticising the recent protests by some Dalit outfits demanding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) post for T Narsipur MLA and former Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-c-mahadevappa">H C Mahadevappa</a>, BJP SC Morcha State secretary M S Paramananda has urged Scheduled Caste (SC) community leaders to stop settling for "unconstitutional crumb posts" and instead cultivate true political grit.</p><p>In a press note issued in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Tuesday, Paramananda said, “The post of a Deputy Chief Minister is merely a political appeasement tool, without any constitutional backing. Political parties should stop applying balm to the noses of Dalits by dangling such hollow designations”.</p>.<p><strong>Ambedkar's legacy</strong></p><p>Taking a swipe at local protesters, who demonstrated in front of B R Ambedkar’s statue in Mysuru, Paramananda said it was shameful to see people standing in the scorching sun, demanding a powerless position.</p>.Siddaramaiah introduces son Yathindra to Rahul, pushes for his inclusion in new dispensation.<p>“When Ambedkar felt that he was not given a portfolio that could effectively steer the nation towards progress, he explicitly expressed his disappointment to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and tendered his resignation. In Karnataka, only B Basavalingappa had that kind of courage and resolve. Most leaders after him have proved to be weak,” he said.</p><p><strong>Yathindra vs Mahadevappa</strong></p><p>Highlighting the stark political contrast, Paramananda pointed out that while Dalit organisations are begging for a DCM post for Mahadevappa, Congress leaders and workers had collectively gathered at the party office to pressure the Congress high command to make outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra">Yathindra </a>a DCM.</p><p>“Does Yathindra have more political experience or seniority than Mahadevappa? Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda went a step ahead and demanded that Yathindra be made a Minister and given the Mysuru district in-charge responsibility. If Mahadevappa, as the current district in-charge Minister, could not even win the confidence of a couple of local MLAs, what exactly is his great achievement?” Paramananda asked.</p>.<p><strong>Call for leadership</strong></p><p>Terming the Dalit outfits' threat to teach the Congress a lesson as "laughable", Paramananda asked what had the party been teaching the community all these years.</p><p>“Stop protesting for a valueless post. Even if someone from the community becomes a DCM, they will lack the administrative muscle and political fire displayed by the Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, who constantly challenged Siddaramaiah to secure what he wanted. The leaders must cultivate that fire, because power is not for personal luxury; it is a political tool to uplift a suffering community,” he said, drawing an example of how a former domestic help, Kalita Majhi, was made a Minister in West Bengal, showcasing the egalitarian power of the Constitution when backed by political will.</p>