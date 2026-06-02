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Homeindiakarnataka

Don't plead for unconstitutional Deputy Chief Minister post; fight for real power: BJP leader

The post of a Deputy Chief Minister is merely a political appeasement tool, says M S Paramananda.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:58 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaCongress Karnataka PoliticsMysuruH C MahadevappaYathindra

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