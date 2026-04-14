<p>Bengaluru: Scores of Muslim Congress workers from Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts arrived at MLC Naseer Ahmed’s residence here on Monday and urged him not to resign as chief minister’s political secretary.</p>.<p>Ahmed is accused of working against the party in the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Congress accepts Minority dept chief’s resignation amid claims of ‘internal conspiracy’.<p>It was widely believed that Ahmed would step down on Monday based on a directive from the Congress top brass. As a fallout of the infighting during the bypoll, MLC Abdul Jabbar quit as chief of the party’s minorities department.</p>