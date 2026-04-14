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'Don't resign', Cong's Muslim workers urge Naseer Ahmed

Ahmed is accused of working against the party in the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:04 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:04 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka

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